3 gun-wielding men robbed a Mayfair grocery store, assaulting one of three women who were working there

Three armed men robbed the Emporio Latino Grocery in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood Saturday night and assaulted one of three women working there before fleeing with cash and the employees’ cell phones, police said.

Philadelphia police say they were called at 9:10 p.m. about a robbery at the store on the 2800 block of Tyson Avenue that describes itself as “Where the flavor of Brazil finds its home in the heart of America.”

The women told police they were leaving the store through a rear door when they were approached by the trio of men, who forced them back inside. One of the women was assaulted, police said while not providing details, before the men fled with the phones and an undetermined amount of cash taken from a safe.

They drove off in a silver sedan and had not been apprehended as of Sunday afternoon, police said.

The employees — two are 37 and one is 42 — were able to recover their phones several blocks from the store on the 2900 block of Princeton Street, police said. The woman who was assaulted was not injured and did not require medical attention, according to police.

A representative for the store could not be reached for comment Sunday.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or submit a tip anonymously by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).