A 22-year old man died Monday evening after being struck by a blue Ford Mustang near North Broad Street and West Lehigh Ave., police said.

The Mustang was later found unoccupied at the intersection of West Indiana Avenue & North Broad Street, police said. No arrest was made.

The victim of the hit-and-run, who was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, was not identified.

Hit-and-run fatalities hit a record in Philadelphia this year, with a total of 31 through Dec. 16, The Inquirer reported this month.