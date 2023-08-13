Third victim in North Philly playground shooting dies

A third young man shot at the basketball courts of a North Philadelphia playground Friday has died.

Isiah Williams, 21, of the 5900 block of Colgate Street, was pronounced dead at 9:53 p.m. Saturday at Temple University Hospital, police said Sunday. Williams and another victim were shot multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition, while two others died at the scene.

Williams had been shot in the head, left leg, and left knee. No further information was available on the surviving victim, who had been shot twice in the abdomen.

Two other men, Nyreese Moore, 22, of the 2100 block of North 8th Street, and Naasir Folk, 24, of the 200 block of West Nedro Avenue, were both pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m. Friday by medics at the scene.

The men were in a group of people gathered at the North Eighth and Diamond Streets basketball courts when five other people started shooting at them.

No arrests have been made, and police said they had no information about a motive or the assailants’ identities or whereabouts.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the city was offering a $10,000 reward “for information leading to arrest and conviction for shootings near school, recreation center, or library. Anyone can share an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-8477.”