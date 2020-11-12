A 32-year-old man died and a child was injured in a double shooting Thursday morning in North Philadelphia, police said.
Police responded to reports of a double shooting around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of West Somerset Street, where they found a wounded 4-year-old girl and 32-year-old man.
A medical unit transported the man, who was shot once in his neck and once in his buttocks, to Temple University Hospital, where he died at 12:14 p.m.
The child was shot once in her chest and left shoulder and twice in her left arm, police said. Police transported her to St. Christopher’s Hospital where she is in stable condition.
There have been no arrests or weapons recovered. Police have not named the victims. Philadelphia police department spokesman Miguel Torres said East Detectives are investigating.
This double shooting comes less than 24 hours after a woman, who was nine months pregnant, was critically wounded in a Wednesday shooting in Kensington. Medics performed an emergency caesarean section at Temple University Hospital and her baby survived, police said.
Philadelphia is facing the highest levels of gun violence it’s seen in years. August’s total of more than 270 people shot was the highest total for a single month since at least 2007, the Inquirer previously reported.