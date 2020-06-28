The incident unfolded on Front Street in the city’s Whitman neighborhood at around 11 p.m. It began when a 17-year-old man was walking home with friends. At the corner of Front and Durfor street, the teen saw a man pacing and screaming. The teen ran into his nearby house and locked the door. When the teen peeked outside, he saw the agitated suspect walk towards the house and bang on the front door with his arm, splintering the glass. The teen inside called police.