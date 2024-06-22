A Philadelphia police officer reportedly is shot and critically wounded in Harrowgate

A Philadelphia police officer reportedly was shot and critically wounded Saturday night when a gunman opened fire in the city’s Harrowgate section.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of F Street, according to reports.

6abc quoted a police source as saying the officer was shot in the head.

Two suspects – a man and a woman – were being sought, according to Fox 29.

The station quoted police as saying that the shooter was holed up briefly in a barricade situation on East Wishart Street. A SWAT team was summoned, but the gunman managed to escape, according to the report.

Police were unavailable immediately for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.