A Philadelphia police officer reportedly is shot and critically wounded in Harrowgate
The gunman reportedly opened fire, and a SWAT team was sent to the scene.
A Philadelphia police officer reportedly was shot and critically wounded Saturday night when a gunman opened fire in the city’s Harrowgate section.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of F Street, according to reports.
6abc quoted a police source as saying the officer was shot in the head.
Two suspects – a man and a woman – were being sought, according to Fox 29.
The station quoted police as saying that the shooter was holed up briefly in a barricade situation on East Wishart Street. A SWAT team was summoned, but the gunman managed to escape, according to the report.
Police were unavailable immediately for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.