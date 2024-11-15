Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly assaulted a woman during an illegal car meetup in September

Philadelphia police are searching for three people who they say attacked a woman during a chaotic illegal car meetup in South Philadelphia in September.

The incident took place at around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 22 at 25th Street and Washington Avenue, police said. Surveillance video of the incident released Friday shows a group of people involved with the car meetup assaulting a woman who had attempted to confront them.

Advertisement

The car meetup itself drew hundreds of people and vehicles to the area, police said. The victim, a 49-year-old whom police did not identify, heard noise from the meetup and smelled burning rubber, and went outside to confront the group after she saw people standing on top of her car, Inspector Raymond Evers said.

In the video, a woman police described as 18 to 23 years old can be seen punching the victim and a man in his 20s throwing a traffic barrel at her several times. Additional footage showed a third person, another man in his 20s, racking a firearm during the altercation, which he later fired into the air, police said. Investigators later recovered a shell casing at the scene, Evers said.

The victim did not seek immediate medical attention, Evers said, but received treatment for minor injuries at a hospital the following day. Her vehicle sustained minor scrapes, and an intersection in the area needed restriping, Evers said.

Police asked that anyone with information about the incident or suspects contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014.

The illegal car meetup that led to the assault was one of several that swept through Philadelphia in late September, resulting in unruly crowds, damage to vehicles, and injuries to police. Since then, police have arrested 10 people, served 50 search warrants, and taken 32 vehicles into police custody, Evers said.

Ten of the vehicles remain in custody, and police intend to destroy them if given permission by a judge, Evers added.

» READ MORE: The massive Philly car meetup was dubbed ‘Project X’ online. One driver described the mayhem of the night.

Last week, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said that the continuing arrests related to the September car meetups come as part of a police effort to crack down on illegal events and quality-of-life crimes, including illegal ATVs and dirt bikes. Bethel also pledged to move aggressively against the meetups.

“We’re taking this very seriously,” Evers said. “We are not stopping.”