A 7-year-old boy was in critical condition Saturday night after he was shot in West Philadelphia in what Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw called a “senseless act.”
Police said the child suffered a gunshot wound in the head at 7:40 p.m. in the incident in the 200 block of North Simpson Street.
He was taken to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital and then to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was reported in critical condition.
Outlaw said that a suspect was in custody, but police offered new further details of the incident.
“We are heartbroken by the tragedy,” Outlaw said.
“Criminal acts such as this have no place in our communities,” she said, “and we are committed to securing justice and promoting healing for all who are affected.”
The incident followed two fatal shootings Saturday in other parts of the city.
A 34-year-old man was shot six times around 6:30 p.m.and killed in the 2000 block of North Marshall Street, Philadelphia police said.
The victim suffered two wounds to the chest and four in his left leg in the incident. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead 10 minutes later.
Earlier, a 20-year-old man was shot three times and killed in the 2700 block of Howard Street, police said. He also was taken to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:33 p.m.
Police said they have made no arrests in those two incidents.