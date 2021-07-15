In the early hours of the night, passengers were forced to flee a SEPTA bus in Center City Philadelphia after gunshots rang out inside the vehicle, according to police.

The shooting happened sometime around 1 a.m. Thursday morning onboard the Broad Street Line Nite Owl bus, which was approaching Chestnut Street. The Nite Owl bus fills in for the Broad Street Line subway when it’s closed overnight.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the chest and rushed to rushed to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition, according to SEPTA.

“The shooting happened on the bus, inside the bus. We found one spent shell casing on the floor in the rear of the bus,” Philadelphia Police chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters. “We also found a loaded magazine — a clip— also on the floor in the rear of the bus.”

Small said the shooter fled the bus with about 15 other passengers, but told reporters he’s “pretty positive” that cameras on the SEPTA bus recorded the shooting. He also said it was likely security cameras on buildings in Center City captured the shooter leaving the bus.

“Nobody stayed this time to act as a witness,” Small said.

Police are investigating the shooting along with SEPTA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.