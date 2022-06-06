An 18-year-old suspected of firing a ghost gun during Saturday’s mass shooting on South Street has been taken into custody and is expected to face charges over the incident, according to law enforcement sources.

It was not immediately clear what charges the man might face. District Attorney Larry Krasner said earlier Monday that he expected at least two people to be arrested, but he declined to offer details until a news conference expected later in the afternoon.

Police have said that after a fistfight on the 200 block of South Street turned into a gun battle around 11:30 p.m. Saturday — leaving one man dead and another critically wounded — a man nearby, on the corner of South and American Streets, began firing into the crowd on the street.

It was not clear if his shots struck anyone. But an officer who responded noticed the man shooting and returned fire, likely striking him in the hand and causing him to drop the gun and run away, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Gunfire continued to erupt elsewhere as panic overtook the area, police said. In all, police believe at least five guns were fired within moments of each other in several different places in the packed nightlife district.

The hail of bullets left three people dead and 11 wounded, police said — the most victims in one episode of gun violence in Philadelphia in at least seven years.

Those killed were Kristopher Minners, 22; Alexis Quinn, 24; and Gregory “Japan” Jackson, 34, police said.

The 11 shot and wounded ranged in age from 17 to 69, according to police, and nearly all were bystanders. Their conditions ranged from stable to critical, police said.

After the shooting, police recovered two of the five guns they believe were fired, including the ghost gun and an extended magazine loaded with live rounds from the corner of South and American Streets, police sources told The Inquirer.

