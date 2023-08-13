Boy, 14, critically wounded in North Philly shooting

A 14-year-old boy was reported to have been shot in North Philadelphia shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Philadelphia police said the boy was taken to Temple University Hospital by car and was in critical condition after having been shot in his chest and back on the 1800 block of North 20th Street.

No weapon has been recovered and no suspect has been identified, police said.

According to the Office of the City Controller, 120 people under 18 had been shot in Philadelphia as of Thursday.