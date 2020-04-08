A 54-year-old man became Philadelphia’s latest shooting fatality after being found Tuesday night with multiple gunshot wounds in a red pickup truck in West Oak Lane, police said Wednesday.
About 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of 65th Avenue and found Lorenzo Duncan, of Wylie Street in Francisville, in the truck. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and later died, police said.
Police were also investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old man who was critically wounded after being shot in the head and left eye and was dropped off at Mercy Catholic Medical Center-Mercy in West Philadelphia about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. The man was then taken by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Police said it was unclear where the shooting occurred.
Detectives were also investigating a double shooting around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace in Southwest Philadelphia. Both victims, a 23-year-old man shot in a leg and a 21-year-old man shot in an arm, were in stable condition after being taken by police to Penn Presbyterian.
Police reported no arrests or motives in any of the shootings.
Philadelphia has had 98 homicides as of Tuesday night, a 13% increase from the year before and the highest since 2007, when 104 homicides were reported for the same time period, according to police statistics.