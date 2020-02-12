Trinity Health is looking at options for its 157-bed Mercy Philadelphia Hospital, a Catholic stalwart that has served as a health-care safety net for poor families in West Philadelphia for more than 100 years.
“After careful consideration, we have come to the financial realization that our Mercy Philadelphia campus simply cannot continue operating in an acute-care capacity over the long term. This is not a decision we have taken lightly. It is, however, the decision we are called to make,” Trinity Mid- Atlantic spokesperson Ann D’Antonio said Wednesday.
The potential closure of Mercy Philadelphia, which employs 900, as an acute-care hospital would follow the demise of Hahnemann University Hospital last year and St. Joseph’s Hospital in 2016.
Despite an an extremely high load of Medicaid and Medicaid patients and a high percentage of uncompensated care, data from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council show that Mercy Philadelphia had a strong operating margin of 8.7 percent on $147 million in net patient revenue in the year ended June 30, 2019.
“In the coming months, we will begin the slow, deliberate and informed process of transforming our campus away from an inpatient hospital, shifting toward a model that can better and more sustainably serve the West Philadelphia community in the future. While we do not yet have all the answers, we promise to keep our patients, physicians and colleagues informed throughout every step of this process,” D’Antonio said in an emailed statement.
Just two years ago, Trinity announced a $15 million expansion of the emergency department at Mercy Philadelphia, which is at 501 S. 54th St.
But late last year Mercy announced plans to close the hospital’s crisis center, just a month after it closed Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital’s crisis center in Darby Borough. The hospital voluntarily relinquished its license after its center failed a November inspection and was cited by the state for overusing restraints.