Acts of violence ushered out 2020 and brought 2021 to the streets of Philadelphia Friday.
The violence came as Philadelphia closed the book on a bloody 2020, which saw 499 homicides, the most since 1990. And it accompanied a similarly deadly start to 2021, with three homicides just in the morning hours of Friday.
Police were investigating the non-fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man on the 1600 block of Cumberland Street, in North Philadelphia, at about 4:25 a.m. Friday. The man was hit once in his left leg and once in his back. He walked into Temple University Hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.
At about 3:35 a.m. Friday, a 24-year-old male was stabbed in the neck while in a building on the 2300 block of North Park Avenue in North Philadelphia’s Hartranft section. Police took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
Shortly after 3:10 a.m., police responded to a report of a 19-year-old woman shot once in the hip while on the 1100 block of West Montgomery Avenue. The teenager walked to Temple University Hospital and was in stable condition.
At about 2:20 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot once in the upper thigh while at a private party in the vicinity of 59th Street and Landsdowne Avenue, near the Overbrook section of West Philadelphia. The victim was taken to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and listed in stable condition. He was expected to be transferred to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.
A 25-year-old woman was stabbed in both her left and right hands at a building on the 4600 block of Walnut Street. She was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and was in stable condition.
Inside an apartment on the 2100 block of Walnut Street at about 1:50 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was shot twice, once in her arm and once in the hip. The woman was taken to Jefferson Hospital and was in critical condition. A weapon was recovered and an arrest was made, but no further information was available.
At 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, a 46-year-old man was shot once in his right foot. He walked to Temple University Hospital and was in stable condition. No arrest was made.