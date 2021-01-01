“Those of us who are doing the job, we’re human beings too. And I think it would be foolish to even believe that that doesn’t have an impact on how motivated you are,” Outlaw said in an interview Tuesday. “We come and we do our jobs, absolutely. But is everyone going to continue to go above and beyond, knowing that we’re under so much scrutiny right now? We don’t know at what point a mistake becomes a misstep, or something that can get punished.”