Philadelphia police identified the man they say fatally shot a Streets Department worker

Philadelphia police on Friday identified the man they say shot and killed a city Streets Department worker in South Philadelphia, as they continue the search for the suspect.

Police said Senaaj Jackson, 21, killed Masir Williams, also 21, after the two fought Thursday morning inside a corner store near 23rd and Oakford Streets. A warrant was issued for Jackson’s arrest and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Around 8:44 a.m. Thursday, three Streets Department employees, including Williams, arrived at 23rd and Oakford Streets to work in the area, police said. Williams went into the nearby corner store to buy water and other items, police said

Then Williams, of the 2500 block of North 32nd Street, got into a fight with Jackson, who pulled out a gun and shot Williams in the back, police said. The nature of the dispute was not immediately known.

Jackson did not appear to be an employee at the corner store, said police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. According to surveillance footage, the fight between Williams and Jackson started fairly quickly after Williams entered the store, he said.

After shooting Williams, Jackson fled, police said.

Williams was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:17 a.m. Thursday, police said. He had worked at the Streets Department for six months.

A Streets Department spokesperson said in a statement that the department was “disheartened” to learn of Williams’ death.

Police ask anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334, or to dial 911. There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction, police said.