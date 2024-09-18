A Philly teen who wanted to be a terrorist bomb-maker had conducted explosive tests near his house, authorities say

A Philadelphia teenager who was charged last year with supporting foreign terrorist organizations had conducted more than a dozen tests on homemade bombs near his family’s house in the city’s Wynnefield section — and had begun planning to travel to Syria in hopes of becoming a bomb-maker there, authorities said Monday.

Muhyyee-Ud-din Abdul-Rahman, now 18, was close to being able to detonate bombs with a blast radius of several hundred yards, said First Assistant District Attorney Robert Listenbee. And as Abdul-Rahman’s knowledge of explosives increased — and as he took steps toward flying overseas, including by acquiring a passport — he also conducted internet searches that indicated at least some interest in striking targets closer to home, Listenbee said, including by researching nuclear power plants, the Philly Pride parade, and the Army-Navy football game.

Advertisement

The searches “clearly demonstrated his commitment for preparing for war,” Listenbee said. “These are very frightening searches.”

The details were revealed as Listenbee said a city judge had agreed that Abdul-Rahman should be tried as an adult. Abdul-Rahman, who was 17 when he was arrested, faces charges including possessing weapons of mass destruction, conspiracy, arson, and causing or risking a catastrophe, and bail was set at $5 million, Listenbee said.

Abdul-Rahman’s case had been progressing through the juvenile system since last year because of his age at the time of his arrest. But prosecutors had argued that the case should be transferred to the adult system because of the gravity of the charges, and because the juvenile system was not equipped to provide adequate consequences or rehabilitation, Listenbee said.

Federal authorities were also heavily involved in the investigation, but juveniles are rarely charged in federal courts, which unlike state courts do not have a dedicated system for handling cases involving young people.

Abdul-Rahman first came to the attention of the FBI through contacts he’d made over social media with members of a Syrian group known as Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad, or KTJ, authorities said last year. That group had claimed affiliation with ISIS and claimed responsibility for deadly attacks in Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

As agents surveilled Abdul-Rahman last year, authorities said, they also began observing him buying military and tactical gear as well as materials that could be used in homemade bombs.

Listenbee said authorities then found bomb-making materials in his trash, and after he was taken into custody, he admitted having conducted 12 to 20 bomb tests in wooded areas near his house. Listenbee added that the teen told investigators he was just a few days away from being able to test larger explosives, including pressure cooker bombs or even a so-called TATP bomb, which some law enforcement refer to as the “mother of Satan.”

“This was a major threat to our community,” Listenbee said.

Attempts to reach Abdul-Rahman’s attorney or his relatives — including his father, Qawi Abdul-Rahman, a local criminal defense attorney who has campaigned in the past for judge — were not immediately successful.

This is a developing story that will be updated.