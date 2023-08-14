Philadelphia teen accused of buying and testing bomb-making materials in support of foreign terror group

State and federal authorities on Monday accused a 17-year-old in Philadelphia of buying and testing bomb-making materials in support a foreign terrorist group.

The teen, whom prosecutors declined to name because he is a juvenile, was arrested Friday at his home in the Wynnefield section of the city, said Jacqueline Maguire, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia office.

In the weeks before agents descended on the home, she said, he’d purchased materials including chemicals, wiring and tactical equipment associated with improvised explosive devices and conducted “generalized research” on potential targets.

The teen faces state felony charges including possessing weapons of mass destruction, conspiracy, arson and causing or risking a catastrophe.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office will seek to prosecute the teen as an adult.

This is a developing story and will be updated.