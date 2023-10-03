What we know about the Center City motorcyclist who destroyed car, attacked driver

Philadelphia Police are looking for a motorcyclist who on Sunday night stomped on and shattered the back windshield of awoman’s car before assaulting her. The woman, who had her two kids in the backseat, was delivering food for Uber Eats when the attack happened on a busy stretch of South Broad Street. The violence unfolded just a few car lengths ahead of a Philadelphia Police patrol car but no officers, nor any of the people watching from the street, immediately intervened.

The altercation was captured on a now-viral video that was posted to social media and police have identified a person of interest. Here’s what we know about the incident.

What happened?

Around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, a group of ATV, dirt bike, and motorcycle riders crowded around the intersection of South Penn Square Street and South Broad Street next to City Hall, according to a video posted to Instagram by a tourist riding a double-decker tour bus.

The video shows a motorcyclist, wearing a black T-shirt, black-and-gold helmet, and khaki pants, dismounting from a black motorcycle and jumping on a nearby burgundy sedan that appeared to be unable to move forward because it was surrounded by the group of ATV and bike riders. The rider then stomped on the back windshield of the car, above where the woman’s two children were seated, smashing the glass and sending pieces flying through the car.

Advertisement

As the motorcyclist jumps off the back of the car, what appears to be a handgun falls from his waistband. The driver gets out of her car and confronts the motorcyclist, who then appears to point his gun in her face. He then headbutts her.

After the driver of the damaged car pushes the motorcyclist off his motorcycle, he gets back on and flees.

The Philadelphia Police patrol car is seen a few car lengths behind where the confrontation happened, in the outer left lane. A spokesperson for the department said it was unclear if the officer or officers in the car were able to see the altercation, and said he didn’t think the patrol car could reach the scene of the incident.

Who is the driver of the car whose windshield was broken?

The driver was identified by CBS3 as Nikki Bullock, 23, of Prospect Park. Bullock was making deliveries for Uber Eats at the time of the confrontation and her girlfriend and their 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son were in the car at the time, 6ABC reported.

Bullock told 6ABC that the biker first sideswiped her by City Hall and she first began arguing with him through her window, before he jumped on her car.

Attempts to contact Bullock were unsuccessful.

Who is the motorcycle driver?

Philadelphia Police have not identified the motorcyclist. Police identified a person of interest Tuesday, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, but no arrests have been made.

Who filmed the viral video?

George Coloney, who was riding a double-decker tour bus that was right behind the altercation, filmed the viral video and posted it on Instagram.

What was the police response?

Police interviewed Bullock and have solicited the public’s help in identifying the motorcyclist.

On Monday, authorities released screen grabs from the viral video with distinguishing marks of the motorcyclist, including gold decals on the rider’s helmet, tattoos on the rider’s right arm, and the T-shirt the rider was wearing with the words “You Ain’t No Killa” on the back.