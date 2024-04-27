Philly woman charged with shooting teenage girl in head

A 31-year-old Philadelphia woman has been charged with shooting a teenage girl in the head during a dispute, police said Saturday.

Sharnay Lewis was arrested without incident near where the shooting occurred, police said. She faces several charges including aggravated assault and terroristic threats, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Friday in the Elmwood section of Southwest Philadelphia in the 6600 block of Guyer Avenue, police said. Lewis and the 15-year-old got into an argument described by police as a domestic incident.

During the argument, Lewis allegedly pulled out a black gun and fired at least one shot, police said. The teen, who was sitting inside a vehicle, was struck once in the back of the head, police said. Police believe the bullet was fired into the rear windshield and traveled through the passenger-side headrest before striking the teen.

The teen reported the shooting at the 12th Police District, where she arrived by a private car. Police transported her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said a firearm, ammunition and a spent cartridge casing were recovered from Lewis’ residence. The shooting remains under investigation.