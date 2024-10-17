Philly medic seriously injured after being stabbed by a patient

A Philadelphia Fire Department medic is in serious condition after being stabbed by a patient he and his partner was transporting to the hospital.

That incident happened at 6:28 a.m. on North 22nd Street near Diamond Street.

Advertisement

The medic — a 40-year-old man — was treating a male patient who had been stabbed, when the patient suddenly sat up and stabbed the first responder at least two times — once in the chest and once in the hand — before fleeing the ambulance, police said.

The medic was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical, but stable, condition. The suspect was apprehended by police about a block away.

“Our medic is currently in serious condition, expected to make a full recovery,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson. “So we’re all thankful and grateful for that.”

Police were on the scene Thursday morning investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.