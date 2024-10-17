Man charged with choking Popeyes employee in Philadelphia

A 28-year-old man has been charged with choking a Popeyes restaurant employee, who police say responded in self-defense by stabbing his alleged attacker with a pocket knife late Tuesday night in the city’s Ogontz section.

Yannick Kelly was charged with strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, and related offenses for the alleged attack that occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Popeyes on the 6000 block of North Broad Street, police said.

The employee told police that he was cleaning up the restaurant after closing when Kelly approached the front door. The employee opened the door to say the restaurant was closed, police said.

Kelly then allegedly forced his way inside and grabbed the employee around the neck, choking him. Police said the employee used a pocket knife to stab Kelly, who then fled the scene.

Police said they followed a trail of blood to a residence nearby on Broad Street and found Kelly inside in a bedroom. Kelly was transported to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital to be treated.

Bail for Kelly was set at 10% of $7,500, which he posted on Thursday, court records show.