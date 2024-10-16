Philly Popeyes employee stabs customer after fight breaks out, police say

An argument over a fast food order in Philadelphia Popeyes ended with a customer being stabbed by an employee in what police described as an act of self defense.

According to police, a 28-year-old man entered the Popeyes on North Broad Street in Logan around midnight Tuesday and got into an argument with employees about his order. Things escalated, and the man began attacking and assaulting one of the employees, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

“Other employees intervened and tried to push this 28-year-old back out from the front door,” Small told reporters early Wednesday morning. “That’s when the 34-year-old employee who was getting assaulted and attacked pulled a knife and stabbed the 28-year-old multiple times in his torso and head.”

The man escaped the store, but police were able to follow a trail of blood back to a home nearby and took him into custody. He was treated at nearby hospital and in stable condition.

“We’re holding him as a suspect at this time,” Small said, adding that surveillance cameras in the store captured the entire incident.