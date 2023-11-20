Police investigating shots fired at 15th and Market SEPTA station

Philadelphia police are investigating after shots were fired on the concourse at SEPTA’s 15th and Market Street station Sunday night, CBS 3 reports.

The incident happened at 9:45 p.m., and no one was injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The incident comes as SEPTA transit police consider striking as early as Monday afternoon after the transit agency failed to reach a contract agreement with Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 by their deadline. The transit police officers are asking for a pay increase amid a staffing shortage and upticks in antisocial behaviors — like smoking and turnstile jumping — but not violent crimes.

» READ MORE: Transit police union could strike Monday afternoon as contract talks with SEPTA have stalled

This is a developing story.