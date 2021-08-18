Yardley Borough’s chief of police, Joseph Kelly, was shot Wednesday afternoon during a situation authorities described as a standoff with a man inside an apartment, according to officials.

Kelly was struck in the hand and the ear when a man inside the Yardley Commons apartment complex opened fire with a shotgun when Kelly responded to the scene, Kenneth Coluzzi, the police chief of Lower Makefield Township, said in a briefing with reporters.

Coluzzi said Kelly was in “good condition” at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

The shooting was reported around 12:50 p.m. at the Yardley Commons apartment complex. Police issued an alert asking residents to avoid the area Wednesday afternoon, and Coluzzi said SWAT Officers were continuing to negotiate with the man inside the apartment.

A nearby daycare was evacuated, Coluzzi said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.