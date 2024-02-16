Man shot and killed by police identified by family as Curtis Wallace Jr., 36

Family identified the man shot and killed by a Philadelphia Police officer Thursday night — after law enforcement said he struck the officer with his car — as 36-year-old Curtis Wallace, Jr.

Outside the hospital Thursday, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said that, shortly after 7 p.m., an officer attempted to pull over a white Ford Lincoln sedan at Roosevelt Boulevard and F Street in Crescentville. It’s not clear what prompted the initial traffic stop.

Bethel said the driver did not stop and continued driving north, and the officer followed him. Bethel said that three bystanders saw the officer trying to pull the car over, and “blocked the highway for him.” The car, surrounded by the civilians in front and officer behind, came to a stop on the Adams Avenue Bridge, near Newtown and Adams Avenues.

Bethel said the witnesses told investigators that the officer got out and approached the driver’s side of the sedan. The driver, boxed in, attempted to get away, reversing into the officer’s patrol car, Bethel said.

“Those independent witnesses say at some point they see the door open, and then at some point they see the car turn into the officer, striking him and pinning him against the wall,” Bethel said.

The officer — whom police have not identified — then fired multiple times into the car, Bethel said.

Bethel said a passenger got out of the car and tried to flee, but the witnesses grabbed and detained him.

The driver of the car then fled the scene, Bethel said. Officers found the car about a mile away on the 200 block of Benner Street, with a bullet hole through the windshield. Inside they found Wallace, who had been shot multiple times in the torso.

Wallace was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The officer, an eight-year veteran of the force and who was on patrol alone, was also taken to Einstein with leg injuries. He is expected to recover.

Wallace’s mother, Alice Idris, confirmed that her son was killed.

“It’s true,” she said solemnly Friday morning when reached by phone. She declined to speak further as she gathered with family to better understand what happened.

Many details of the incident remain unclear, including what prompted the traffic stop. Bethel said the incident was recorded on the officer’s body worn camera, and investigators are reviewing it.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Staff writers Barbara Laker and Ryan Briggs contributed to this reporting.