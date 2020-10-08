A young woman was killed early Thursday in Germantown after a man with an assault rifle shot at another woman inside a church, stole her car, attempted to carjack others, and then shot at responding officers, said Philadelphia Police. After being fired upon, officers fatally shot the man, they said.
The chaos began around 4 a.m., police said, when the 29-year-old gunman entered St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, encountered a church employee, and shot at her. Police said the man obtained the young woman’s keys and stole her car, which he drove down Greene Street before crashing it near the intersection of Chelten Avenue.
He then attempted to carjack a passing motorist, at whom he fired several shots, police said. While she was able to drive away, a second woman whom he attempted to carjack could not. Police alleged the man fatally shot a second driver, who was 19, before fleeing the scene on foot.
Officers responded around 4:15 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of someone shot in the area of 5900 Maplewood Avenue. At that location, they saw a woman who appeared to be deceased behind the wheel of her car. They transported her to Einstein Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, they said.
Around the same time, another set of officers arrived at Greene Street and Chelten Avenue, where they found a man holding an AK-47-style rifle. Police said they asked him to drop his weapon, but instead he continued to point the gun at them.
Officers fired at him, they said, but do not believe they struck him at that time. Still on foot, the man took off north on Greene Street until he encountered another set of officers in a vacant lot on West Rittenhouse Street, police said. He fired at their police car, police said, and officers eventually shot and killed him.
The incident occurred over the course of just 10 minutes, police said. They said they do not believe there was any connection between the gunman and the three women. The investigation is ongoing.
Staff Photographer Alejandro A. Alvarez contributed to this article.