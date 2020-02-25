A 21-year-old man has been arrested charged with murder in the shooting deaths of a pregnant woman and her unborn child in North Philadelphia last week, police said Tuesday.
Razique Bumpas, of the 4000 block of Maywood Street in Juniata Park, also was charged with robbery and weapons offenses in the deaths of Ishan Charmidah Rahman, 39, and her son, who died after being delivered by an emergency C-section.
A 40-year-old man who was wounded in the Friday evening attack remained in critical condition, police said.
The woman was in the passenger seat of a Chevrolet van when the shooting occurred on Ninth Street between Dauphin and York Streets about 5:55 p.m., police said. Rahman was shot in her chest and the driver was hit in his chest and left shoulder.
Despite his wounds, the man drove to Temple University Hospital, where Rahman, of East Germantown, died shortly after arrival.
Police did not say what led them to Bumpus or if robbery was the only motive.
He was charged with one count each of murder, first degree murder of an unborn child, and robbery, and two counts each of criminal conspiracy, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.
Court records show Bumpus was out on bail in an aggravated assault case when the shooting occurred. It was not immediately clear if that case was in any way related to the shooting.
According to the court records, Bumpus was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person and false imprisonment stemming from an incident that occurred Feb. 12. He was released the same day after posting 10 percent of bail set at $30,000. Details of that case were not immediately available.
He is now being held without bail and faces a March 11 preliminary hearing in the murder case.