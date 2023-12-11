Two dead in North Philly quadruple shooting

A man and woman have died after a quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia early Monday morning that left two others wounded.

Philadelphia police were called to the 2200 block of North Chadwick Street in North Philly just before 4:15 a.m., where they found the four victims with gunshot wounds. They were all transported to Temple University Hospital.

Tyshea Howard, 28, and Jerome Jones, 32 were pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Two other men, 36 and 45, are in stable condition with gunshot wounds to their legs. Police have not released their identities.

Philadelphia police believe an argument precipitated the shooting, but did not release further details. Police have not recovered the victim, and the shooter is still unknown.

Police are investigating. If you have information regarding the shooting, police are asking that you call or their tipline, 215-686-TIPS. Tips can be anonymous, and there is a $20,000 reward.