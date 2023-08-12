Police say 5 fired weapons in those quadruple shootings at a North Phila. playground

Five people fired shots into a group gathered at basketball courts at a North Philadelphia playground where two men were killed and two others critically wounded on Friday, police said Saturday.

Police identified the two who were fatally shot as Nyreese Moore, 22, of the 2100 block of North 8th Street, near the scene of the incident, and Naasir Folk, 24, of the 200 block of West Nedro Avenue.

Police did not release the names of the wounded, both of whom were shot multiple times and were in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

Police said the incident occurred around 6 p.m. when five people fired shots at a group who had gathered at the 8th and Diamond basketball courts.

Police reported that they found multiple spent shell casings from three different caliber firearms on the courts.

They offered no details of the five alleged shooters.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mayor Jim Kenney said, “I am horrified ... and praying for the victims as well as their families and loved ones.”

He said added that city is offering a $10,000 reward “for information leading to arrest and conviction for shootings near school, recreation center, or library. Anyone can share an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-8477.”

Inquirer staff writer Robert Moran contributed to this article.