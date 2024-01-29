After 32 years, a Croydon mother’s alleged killer faces trial before a Bucks County judge

Joy Hibbs’ family has lived 32 years without her presence in their lives, without her infectious, bright personality that made her first name seem almost literal. Three decades of birthdays, Christmases and other milestones were robbed from them, burned away like the house fire her killer set to hide his tracks.

They have waited for closure, knowing that the man prosecutors say is responsible for her violent death has not had to answer for his actions.

By the end of this week, that wait may be over. By then, Robert Atkins, charged with stabbing Hibbs, 35, in her home in 1991, will have his fate placed in the hands of a Bucks County judge.

Atkins’ trial on first- and second-degree murder, robbery and arson will begin Monday morning in Doylestown before County Court Judge Wallace H. Bateman. The Falls Township resident, 57, opted out of a jury trial.

That decision came after prosecutors, led by District Attorney Jennifer Schorn, filed motions indicating their intention to seek the death penalty against Atkins if he is convicted of Hibbs’ murder.

The investigation into Hibbs’ death sat cold for decades, until Bristol Township Police detectives looked at the file anew in 2014. Still, little momentum was made until 2021, when The Inquirer published a story about the case and an $25,000 reward offered by Hibbs’ husband, Charlie, to find her killer.

“I owe this much to Joy. I should’ve done more, but I didn’t know how at the time,” Charlie Hibbs said in 2021. “I don’t have closure. And I think if I had closure, I’d be able to move on.”

A grand jury was impaneled not long after the story ran. And in May 2022, Atkins, the Hibbs’ former neighbor, was taken into custody.

The mother of two was killed on April 19, 1991, an otherwise normal day for her, by all accounts. She had run some errands and was preparing to leave for her job as a medical assistant at local doctor’s office, according to her family.

Neighbors told investigators they remembered seeing Hibbs go through that routine, according to court documents. And, later, spotting a distinct, blue Monte Carlo parked haphazardly near the curb in front of the Hibbs’ home.

Hours later, when David Hibbs came home from school, he stopped in his tracks. Thick, acrid smoke was billowing out of his house. In a 2021 interview, he recalled the feeling, still as powerful today as it was in 1991, when a paramedic told him his mother was dead.

“For me, in that moment, my entire world ended,” Hibbs said. “And I couldn’t comprehend why the world kept going around me.”

The family long considered Atkins the prime suspect. He had sold Charlie and Joy Hibbs marijuana, and, during an argument with Joy over the quality of it, threatened to kill her and blow her house up. During the grand jury investigation, prosecutors learned someone had called the office where Joy Hibbs worked weeks earlier to make a similar threat.

Atkins also drove a blue Monte Carlo, matching the one seen outside of the Hibbs’ home that morning. But Bristol Township police ruled him out initially, saying he had a solid alibi: He and his wife at the time, April, had left for the Poconos that day, he said.

But Atkins led a double life. He dabbled in selling methamphetamine, and, by 1991, had become a confidential drug informant for the local police, according to grand jury documents. That revelation after Atkins’ arrest infuriated the Hibbs’ family. They wondered if that prevented detectives from properly handling her murder.

The final piece that fell into place was testimony from April Atkins. Atkins told the grand jury that her then-husband had come home that day covered in blood and confessed to stabbing someone.

She said fear of her ex-husband prevented her from coming forward sooner. But the guilt became too much for her.

“I knew I’d have to pull this skeleton out of the closet,” Atkins said at her ex’s preliminary hearing in September 2022. “To me, this was something so terribly wrong that I had to right. I lied, and that was on me.”