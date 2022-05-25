A Bucks County man was arrested Wednesday in a 1991 murder that has confounded prosecutors for decades.

Robert Atkins, 56, of Fairless Hills, has been charged in the death of Joy Hibbs, a 35-year-old mother of two who was strangled and stabbed in her Croydon home. Atkins, prosecutors say, was a neighbor who occasionally sold Hibbs and her husband small amounts of marijuana.

On an April afternoon in 1991, Hibbs and Atkins were at her home on Spencer Drive when they got into an argument over money, prosecutors say, and he strangled her with a power cord from a computer and stabbed her five times. He then set a fire, which spread quickly and destroyed much of the evidence linking him to the crime, investigators said.

For years, Hibbs’ family hoped for answers. Last year, her husband, Charlie, dipped into his retirement savings and offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Family friends later added money, doubling it to $50,000.

After The Inquirer published a story about Hibbs and the reward last May, the investigation into her death was re-opened and referred to a grand jury.

Charlie Hibbs, speaking Wednesday morning from his home near Seattle, said news of Atkins’ arrest was bittersweet.

“It does bring relief, and I do feel good after all these years,” he said. “But it also brings me sorrow. This hurt my family really bad.”

Atkins was long considered a suspect, but there was not enough evidence to charge him in the crime, investigators said last year. But the grand jury, after hearing evidence that included testimony from Atkins, concluded that he was the killer..

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub is expected to release further details on the investigation at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.