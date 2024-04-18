Upper Merion man accused of secretly filming neighbor faces more charges as cops ID 2 other victims

Ryan Selleny, the man accused of breaking into his neighbor’s Upper Merion apartment to secretly record her and perform “depraved sexual acts,” was charged with additional crimes Thursday after Montgomery County prosecutors say they discovered evidence that he broke into another home and stole personal items.

Selleny, 27, was arraigned Thursday afternoon on new counts of burglary, trespassing, and theft for breaking into a unit in the Kingswood Apartment complex in Upper Merion and stealing underwear and sex toys from two women who lived there, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

He remained in custody Thursday, denied bail after a hearing before Magisterial District Judge Patrick Krouse, who held Selleny for trial on Tuesday after a preliminary hearing on the original charges.

Selleny’s attorney, Richard Coble, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Coble has said prosecutors failed to prove the charges they initially filed against Selleny.

Selleny was arrested March 29 after a woman who lives in an apartment across from his discovered a hidden camera in her home disguised to look like a cellphone charging block. On a memory card inside that camera, detectives discovered videos of the woman in various states of undress, as well as a video of Selleny masturbating on her bed into a jug of water.

While serving a search warrant on Selleny’s apartment, they discovered additional videos he had recorded on his cellphone of him stealing underwear and other items from the woman’s apartment, as well as performing sexual acts, according to evidence presented during his preliminary hearing this week.

Investigators said they believe Selleny broke into the woman’s apartment five times between October and March.

The items he allegedly stole during those trips were found in his bedroom, stored together in Ziploc bags. But, prosecutors said Thursday they weren’t the only ones in his collection.

Several pairs of women’s underwear and another vibrator belonged to two women who previously lived at Kingswood, but had moved out in March, the affidavit filed Thursday said.

Investigators discovered a video Selleny recorded that showed a different apartment. They interviewed the previous tenants, who said they did not know Selleny and had not given him permission to enter their apartment.

They told detectives that they had noticed several items had gone missing from their apartment between October and February, with the majority disappearing in February, the affidavit said.

They also said they had returned home to find piles of laundry in disarray, and doors that they had left closed were opened.

Selleny is scheduled to appear before Krouse for a preliminary hearing on the new charges on April 29.