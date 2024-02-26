Man charged in hatchet attack on SEPTA over the weekend

A 28-year-old man has been charged with slashing a SEPTA passenger with a hatchet and attempting to rob him over the weekend, police said.

Just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday, police said ,Kenneth Rogers approached a 46-year-old man as he walked through the concourse at SEPTA’s 8th and Market Street subway station, then hit him in the back of the head with a hatchet.

After striking the man, Rogers demanded his valuables, police said, and when the victim told Rogers he had only a dollar, Rogers continued to attack him with the hatchet. A bystander intervened and wrested the weapon from Roger’s hands, police said, but Rogers continued to stomp on the man’s face and threaten to kill him.

Rogers fled after the victim sought help from police. Transit officers apprehended him at the scene shortly after the attack based on information from the victim, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

The man suffered multiple lacerations to his head and body, and was treated at Jefferson University Hospital, police said.

Rogers was charged Monday with aggravated assault, robbery, making terroristic threats, and related crimes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.