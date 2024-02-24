A 17-year-old is shot and wounded on a SEPTA subway car at Hunting Park Station

A 17-year-old was shot and wounded on a Broad Street Line northbound subway Saturday night, according to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m., right after the train arrived at Hunting Park Station, he said.

Police responded to the incident and have one person in custody, according to Busch.

The victim, who was shot at least once in the upper left back area, was taken to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Busch said.

There was a confrontation among a group of individuals prior to the shooting, but it is still unclear when it began or what precipitated it, he said. Police are reviewing video of the incident.

This is a developing story.