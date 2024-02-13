Sharif Street’s son arrested in 2023 hit-and-run that injured 14-year-old girl

State Sen. Sharif Street’s son has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a 14-year-old girl in Hunting Park last year.

Sharif Street Jr., 24, faces charges of aggravated assault by vehicle and related crimes in the August crash, according to court records. Street was arrested January 29, the records show.

Around 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 13, police responded to a reported hit-and-run at the intersection of Broad Street and West Erie Avenue, according to the affidavit of probable cause for Street’s arrest. When police arrived, they found a 14-year-old girl who had been hit by a car while crossing Broad Street at the intersection, the affidavit said.

The girl was taken to Jefferson Einstein Hospital and treated for a concussion and minor injuries, according to the affidavit.

A witness took a photo of the fleeing car’s license plate and told police that the driver, a man described as between 25 and 27 years old, was the lone occupant of the car.

Sen. Street could not immediately be reached for comment. Efforts to reach Sharif Street Jr. were not successful.