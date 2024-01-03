Former Mayor Street’s grandson was arrested for ‘protecting his grandfather’ during a scuffle at Parker’s inauguration

Former Mayor John Street was seated Tuesday on stage as Mayor Cherelle Parker was inaugurated as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor.

But first he faced a scuffle at the back door of the venue, where his grandson, the son of Pennsylvania Democratic Party chair Sharif Street, was arrested for allegedly punching a security guard in the face.

As you might expect, there are competing versions of what actually prompted the fracas.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the 80-year-old former mayor and his grandson, Sharif Street Jr., 24, were turned away from the backdoor around 10:10 a.m. at The Met, the grand old North Philadelphia theater where Parker was sworn into office.

The former mayor was scheduled to be on stage for the ceremony, which was set to begin at 10 a.m. The line to get in the front entrance stretched around the block more than an hour before the curtain went up.

Street’s grandson told Clout the guard grabbed the former mayor, who identified himself and explained why he was trying to enter.

“I saw my grandfather get grabbed and I just sort of blacked out” he said.

Police said Street’s grandson, who was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct, punched the guard in the face and then struggled with officers who arrested him.

His father, a Democratic state senator whose district includes the North Broad Street theater, told Clout in a statement that his son was “protecting his grandfather when the security guard initiated the altercation.”

Sen. Street added: “I do not condone violence of any kind, but I am certain that any hired personnel need to be firmly trained when handling people of all ages looking to enjoy an event.”

The guard, police said, was treated at the scene for injuries to his face.

Former U.S. Rep. Bob Brady, chair of the Democratic City Committee, said he did not see the altercation but spoke to the former mayor and the state senator about it later.

“They were pushing his grandfather around,” said Brady. “How can you not recognize John Street? The guy got physical with him. He was the mayor.”

Parker gave the former mayor a warm shout on during her hour-long speech, calling his signature Neighborhood Transformation Initiative program to address blight “a thing people will never forget.”

Court records show Sharif Street Jr., who was arrested for disorderly conduct in September for an unrelated incident, was approved on Dec. 11 for a court diversion program that required him to do five hours of community service.

Parker spokesperson Joe Grace referred Clout to the Police Department when asked for comment. Met spokesperson Ike Richman also referred Clout to the Police Department.

Clout provides often irreverent news and analysis about people, power, and politics.