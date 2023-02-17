Police arrest suspect following fatal West Philly shooting

Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect following a shooting in West Philadelphia Friday morning that left one man dead.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 a.m. near 54th and Locust Streets. The victim, an unidentified man in his mid-20s, was shot in the right side of chest while driving, police said. His vehicle crashed into a house in the incident.

Medics transported the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:20 a.m., police said.

Police said they arrested a person in connection with the shooting and recovered a weapon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.