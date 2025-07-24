Second suspect charged in gunfight outside South Philly lounge that wounded 8 people

A second suspect in the exchange of gunfire that wounded eight people outside a South Philadelphia late-night lounge in the early morning of July 5 was arrested Thursday, police said.

Nino Dasilvio, 22, of Darby, surrendered to the U.S. Marshals Service around noon and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Advertisement

The U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia posted an update on social media saying Dasilvio — the marshals spelled his name as DaSilvio — was accompanied by his attorney and family members when he surrendered.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Dasilvio on July 17. He faces six counts each of aggravated assault, firearms violations, and related offenses, police said.

Michael Welton, 43, who was working as a security guard at 7 Elements when the shooting happened, surrendered to police earlier this month and was charged with attempted murder and related offenses.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. July 5 after what police said was a knife fight that spilled onto the second-floor balcony of the lounge, which is in the Dung Phat Plaza shopping center at 11th Street and Washington Avenue.

All the victims were reported in stable condition after the shooting.