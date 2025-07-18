Another suspect identified in South Philly shoot-out that wounded 8 people

A second suspect being sought in the shoot-out that wounded eight people outside a South Philadelphia late-night lounge in the early-morning hours of July 5 has been identified, the U.S. Marshals Service said Friday.

Nino DaSilvio, 22, is facing charges for aggravated assault and other offenses, the U.S. Marshals Service said without disclosing where he lives.

Late last week, Michael Welton, 43, who was working as a security guard at 7 Elements when the shooting happened, surrendered to police and was charged with attempted murder and related offenses.

Welton, of Philadelphia, was released on $200,000 unsecured bail and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 1, court records show.

The gunfire erupted shortly before 4 a.m. July 5 following what police said was a knife fight that spilled onto the second-floor balcony of the lounge, which is located at the Dung Phat Plaza shopping center at 11th Street and Washington Avenue.

One gunman opened fire on the crowd, and Welton and a second man fired back at the first shooter, who fled in a white Mercedes, police said. Police did not say which of the gunmen they are alleging DaSilvio was.

A bullet struck a 25-year-old woman in the car, who was dropped off at a hospital.

All the victims were reported in stable condition after the shooting.

On Thursday, police released images of a third shooting suspect, who remains unidentified.