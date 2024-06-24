8-year-old boy shot in East Frankford

Philadelphia police are investigating after an 8-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the city’s East Frankford section.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Monday on the 1800 block of Gillingham Street, authorities said. When police arrived to the location, they found the child had suffered a gunshot wound to his lower left leg.

Police took the boy to nearby St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was listed in stable condition, officials said.

Investigators recovered a weapon at the scene, but no arrest has yet been made in connection with the shooting.