Three people injured, including one in critical condition, after shooting in Strawberry Mansion

Three people were injured, one of them critically, in a shooting late Monday night in Strawberry Mansion, police said.

The gunfire broke out just before 11:40 p.m. Monday at Ridge and Susquehanna Avenues, police said.

A man police did not immediately identify was found at the scene with gunshot wounds and was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Police found two more victims, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, both with gunshot wounds, in a Chrysler on the 700 block of North 40th Street. Police did not immediately identify them.

The two teens were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where both were listed in stable condition, police said.

A weapon and one 9mm shell casing and two .380-caliber shell casings were found at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

The incident follows a holiday weekend that saw a flurry of shootings, including one in Grays Ferry that left three people dead and nine injured after more than 110 shots were fired during a block party.

Early Saturday morning, a knife fight turned into a shootout at a lounge in South Philadelphia that left eight people injured.

And as police were responding to the shooting at the block party in Grays Ferry, four people were shot in West Philadelphia.