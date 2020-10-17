One man is dead and two others are in critical condition after shootings rung out across the city between late Friday and Saturday afternoon, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times around 10:20 p.m. Friday on the 3400 block of North Marshall Street in North Philadelphia. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 10:30 p.m.
Around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man was shot in his ankle, thigh, and groin on the 3000 block of North Water Street in Kensington. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.
A double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left two men injured after the incident broke out inside a private residence around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to police. A 54-year-old man, shot in his knee, calf, hip, and right buttock, is in critical condition. A 24-year-old man who was shot twice in his thigh and suffered a graze wound to his hand is listed in stable condition. Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
The violence continued throughout the city as the weekend began, leaving four other men in stable condition at local hospitals. A 44-year-old man was shot in the ankle nearing midnight on the 6000 block of Lansdowne Avenue in West Philadelphia and taken to Lankenau Medical Center.
Shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday morning, a man police described as about 30 years old was shot twice in his wrist and three times in the buttocks near Germantown Avenue and West Hunting Park in Nicetown. He was taken to Temple University Hospital.
A 35-year-old man was taken to Bryn Mawr Hospital after he was shot on a porch on the 700 block of Wynnewood Road in West Philadelphia around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, while a 22-year-old man was taken to Presbyterian Hospital after he was shot in the elbow shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday at 56th and Pemberton Streets, also in West Philly.
Police did not identify any of the victims, or report any arrests made in the cases.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and District Attorney Larry Krasner have both decried the city’s gun violence epidemic, now at its highest level in more than 10 years.
“Those of you who have suffered losses in your family and are dealing with the pain of loss: We hear you," Krasner told a group gathered in Nicetown earlier this month. “We care about you.”