A double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left two men injured after the incident broke out inside a private residence around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to police. A 54-year-old man, shot in his knee, calf, hip, and right buttock, is in critical condition. A 24-year-old man who was shot twice in his thigh and suffered a graze wound to his hand is listed in stable condition. Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.