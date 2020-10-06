Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on Monday decried the city’s ongoing and intensifying surge in gun violence, calling the staggering increase in shootings this year “shameful and sickening."
Speaking at a news conference the morning after six people were killed in the city, Outlaw said the department, while “not above criticism” in its role in addressing gun violence, has implemented various new strategies to increase narcotics and gun arrests. These strategies have led to lower homicide rates in certain sections of the city in the past 28 days.
Still, she said she did not know what specifically was causing the dramatic increase in violence this year. She said the factors are complicated and that violence has been on the rise for several years. Outlaw sought to emphasize that police are just one part of the criminal justice system and cannot solve the issue alone.
“Until mind-sets are addressed, until the culture of violence is addressed, all the things that have been going on prior to this pandemic … we’re going to end up in the same place,” she said.
The city had recorded 363 homicides so far in 2020 as of Monday, according to police statistics — nearly 100 more than through the same point last year, and higher than the year-end totals for any year since 2007. Another homicide, that of a 19-year-old man in Southwest Philadelphia, was reported early Tuesday.
Total shootings are also up to levels unseen in decades, the statistics say: 1,615 people have been shot in the city this year, nearly 150 people more than were shot in all of 2019, and the highest annual total in at least 13 years — with nearly three months left to go.
The violence began to significantly escalate this summer, with the city recording at least 200 shooting victims in June, July, August, and September. Before this spring, the city had experienced only two months since 2007 in which more than 180 people were shot; the highest monthly tally during that time frame had previously been 188 people, in September 2011.
But cooler weather has not yet slowed the pace. In the first four days of October, police reported 29 shooting victims, including nine people on Sunday and 12 on Saturday.
And in addition to the five people who were slain Monday, police reported at least three other shootings and a stabbing in which the victims were hospitalized in critical condition.
Theories for the surge have varied, with Outlaw, Mayor Jim Kenney, and District Attorney Larry Krasner regularly citing long-standing structural issues that they say have intensified during the coronavirus pandemic: concentrated poverty, lack of opportunity, feuds that escalate with the presence of guns.
“We are only one component of the criminal justice system, and the notion that the police department alone can cure the pandemic of gun violence is not only erroneous, but it absolves other stakeholders of their duty to participate in the solution to this public health crisis,” Outlaw said.
Gun violence has also been spiking in cities across the country, even as overall violent crime in most places has fallen. President Donald Trump has blamed Democratic mayors for the homicide uptick, even though murders have increased in jurisdictions with both Democratic and Republican leaders.
Philadelphia’s total violent crime count — which includes homicides, rapes, and aggravated assaults — is 2% lower than the same time last year, even amid the historic uptick in gun violence.
This is a developing story that will be updated.