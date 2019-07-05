Four people, including a 13-year-old girl, were wounded in shootings in Philadelphia on the Fourth of July, police said.
A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized in stable condition after a double shooting at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in North Philadelphia, police said.
A 27-year-old man was also in stable condition after that shooting, on the 1800 block of Medary Avenue. Police said the girl was shot multiple times in each leg and the man was shot once in one calf.
Both were transported by private vehicle to Einstein Medical Center. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, police said.
Also Thursday, a 34-year-old man was in critical condition after he was shot three times in Olney, on the 5600 block of Hammond Avenue. No arrests were made.
Police had responded to another shooting at about 1 a.m. Thursday in North Philadelphia, where a 19-year-old man was shot in the back of the head while inside a car that crashed into a parked vehicle on the 6000 block of North Beechwood Street. The man was in critical condition at Einstein Medical Center as of Thursday morning, police said.
A fifth gunshot victim took himself to the hospital Thursday and said he had been shot in the hip Wednesday while walking down 25th Street in North Philadelphia, police said. The man, 48, was in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.
The number of shootings in the city rose 6 percent through June compared with last year, according to an Inquirer analysis.