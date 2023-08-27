More shootings with multiple victims cap violent weekend in Philadelphia

Three people were shot early Sunday evening in Philadelphia, capping an especially violent weekend that saw a person killed near Independence Mall and several shootings involving multiple victims.

In the 1800 block of East Pike Street in Frankford, a 29-year-old woman was shot in the back, neck, right leg, and shoulder, and a 27-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were each shot in the leg. They were in stable condition at Jefferson Frankford Hospital, police said Sunday night.

Less than a half hour later at 6:17 p.m., another shooting involving teens occurred in the 5100 block of North 11th Street in the Logan area. A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in both legs and an 18-year-old man was shot once in the right wrist. Both were listed in stable condition Sunday night at Albert Einstein Medical Center, police said.

Early Sunday morning, a 43-year-old woman was shot three times in the legs in a room at Motel Six in the 11500 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard in the Bustleton section.

She was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was in critical condition, police said.

Meanwhile late Saturday afternoon, a 39-year-old man was shot to death and two others were wounded in a triple shooting in Kensington.

And several hours later, about 9 p.m., in the Independence Mall area, a 29-year-old man was shot and killed and another wounded.