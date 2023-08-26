Triple shooting in Kensington leaves one dead, two in critical condition

A 39-year-old man was shot to death and two others were critically wounded late Saturday afternoon in a triple shooting in Kensington, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of East Madison Street, not far from the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues, in an area that has been more burdened by gun violence than any other in the city.

Police said the man fatally wounded was shot five times. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

They said that two males were taken to Temple, where they were reported to be in critical condition. Their ages were unavailable.

Police did not identify the victims and said that no arrests had been made, nor weapons recovered at the scene, which was littered with shell casings Saturday night.

A 2021 analysis by The Inquirer documented that nearly 300 people had been shot within a five-minute walk of the K&A since Jan. 1, 2015.

That was a rate per square mile 11 times greater than that of the city as a whole.

Earlier this month, a 4-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man standing in the front doorway of their Kensington home were shot and wounded.