An annual party in remembrance of an 18-year-old basketball star who was fatally shot in 2013 itself turned violent Saturday night when multiple gunmen opened fire in a crowd of about 200, leaving five people shot.
The incident near 10th and Brown streets in North Philadelphia — part of a weekend of violence in the city in which more than 30 people were shot — happened in the midst of a street party honoring Quahdir Devine, known among friends and family as “Quack.” The teenager was a Benjamin Franklin High School student whose life was cut short seven years ago when he was gunned down on New Years Eve near 7th Street and Girard Avenue.
Devine, whose likeness appears on street art and signage at the East Poplar Playground, played basketball there and still has relatives in the area, said Anthony Jimenez, the manager of a corner store near 10th and Brown. Jimenez said Devine recently had a birthday, and that friends and family hold a basketball tournament and a street party in his memory each year around this time.
A police source confirmed the annual nighttime street party was in memory of Devine, and said the gathering — banned amid pandemic-related crowd-size limits — swelled to about 200 people in the area near 10th and Brown who were hanging out and drinking when shots rang out. The shooters were believed to have come from outside the immediate neighborhood, but it’s unclear if they arrived on foot or by vehicle.
Police were already in the area at 10th and Brown about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in anticipation of another event nearby, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. They saw what appeared to be a muzzle flash and heard a “boom,” and then almost simultaneously heard gunshots from a different type of weapon, she said.
When officers arrived, “several males began shooting at the police,” the department said Sunday. Officers went toward the shots and found some of the victims, Outlaw said, without specifying exactly where. No police were shot, officials said.
The five people who were shot, including three teenagers, did not have life-threatening injuries, police said. Among them were an 18-year-old male shot in the left ankle, a 21-year-old man shot twice in the right side, a 26-year-old man shot once in the left calf, a 16-year-old male shot in the right shoulder, and a 19-year-old female shot in the left leg, authorities said.
On this sunny Monday morning near 10th and Brown, the site of Philadelphia Housing Authority townhouses, residents mostly declined to talk about the shootings. There was not much of a reminder of Saturday night’s incident.
Outlaw said Sunday morning that officers were still trying to piece together what prompted the violence. At the scene, investigators found multiple rounds from several guns, potentially including semiautomatic weapons, she said.
A police source said Monday the gunfire may have been related to an ongoing turf war between people in the Richard Allen PHA housing near 10th and Brown and people at Penn Town PHA housing a few blocks away, where seven people were shot and one killed in June. The feud has reportedly lasted years.
Officer Tanya Little, a police spokesperson, said Monday that there have been no arrests so far in the quintuple shooting.
There were also two separate triple shooting incidents in Philadelphia on Sunday, and the weekend spate of violence added to an already increasing homicide rate across the city. According to police statistics, there were 270 homicides as of Sunday night, a 31% increase from the same period last year.
“It’s disturbing, it’s disheartening,” Outlaw said of the weekend’s violence as she spoke to reporters shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday at the North Philly scene. Mayor Jim Kenney on Twitter called for stricter gun control measures, saying: “Military-grade weapons should not be on our streets.”
In all Saturday, police reported 17 people shot, including the five shot and wounded at the large party and a man believed to be 20 who was shot in the head about 9:20 p.m. on the 2100 block of Webster Street in Southwest Center City, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eleven people were shot Sunday, three fatally, including a man whose age was unknown who was shot 10 times throughout his body on the 5000 block of Merion Street at about 3:30 a.m. in the Parkside section of West Philadelphia. Less than two hours later, a 40-year-old man was fatally shot inside a car on the 4700 block of Lansing Street in the city’s Holmesburg section.
And just before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a man in his 30s was fatally shot near 55th and Vine streets in West Philadelphia. He was shot twice in the back and once in the left arm by occupants of a burgundy sedan, police said.
No arrests were made in any of the slayings, according to police.
Sunday night, there was another multiple shooting when shortly after 8 p.m., three people — a 19-year-old and two 20-year-olds, all males — were shot in Point Breeze, on the 2700 block of Winton Terrace, police said. All were listed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Then just after 9:45 p.m., three other males — ages 16, 19 and 20 — were shot on Chelten Avenue in East Germantown. The two teenagers were shot on the 1100 block of Chelten Avenue, and minutes later, the 20-year-old was shot on the 2000 block of Chelten Avenue. All three were listed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center.
The shootings continued into Monday, with two people killed before morning broke. A 19-year-old man who was inside a Mazda was shot in the chest about 1:15 a.m. while on the 700 block of West Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia. He was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later at Temple University Hospital.
Then, about 2:40 a.m. a 30-year-old man, who was shot once in the right armpit while outside on the 800 block of East Madison Street in Kensington, was pronounced dead 20 minutes later at Temple.
