Woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in South Philadelphia, police said, just days after reporting abuse

A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night, police said — just days after she reported his abuse to detectives and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The woman was walking on the 2300 block of South Marshall Street with another man just before 7 p.m. when two men with guns accosted them, said Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Surveillance video shows one of the men, 35-year-old Sherman Carney, grabbed the man she was walking with and held him at gunpoint, Vanore said. The second man, 32-year-old Carey Jones, who is believed to be the victim’s ex-boyfriend, then grabbed the woman and threw her against a car, before shooting her multiple times in the head, Vanore said.

Officers rushed the victim to Jefferson University Hospital, but her injuries were severe. She died minutes later. Vanore declined to identify the woman as police worked to notify her family.

Nearby officers who heard the shots immediately responded and spotted Jones and Carney fleeing the scene, Vanore said. They were apprehended, both still armed with guns, and were expected to be charged with murder and related offenses Wednesday, he said.

Police had been actively searching for Jones since Friday, Vanore said.

On Feb. 20, the woman reported to police that he had beaten her, striking her in the face multiple times, Vanore said. She met with detectives in the 3rd Police District, and on Friday a warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest.

But officers couldn’t find him, Vanore said. Detectives attempted to work with Jones’ probation officer to have him turn himself in, but he did not, Vanore said.

“Patrol had been looking for him, but we just didn’t find him,” he said.

Vanore said Jones has previous arrests and was not permitted to carry a gun.

Still, he had one, and on Tuesday, Vanore said, he waited in the shadows near the woman’s home, gun in hand, and killed her as soon as she walked by.

This is a developing story and will be updated.