Gunfire erupted in the area of Second and South streets late Saturday night leaving three people dead and at least 11 injured along one of Philadelphia’s most popular dining, shopping and entertainment corridors.

The shooting occurred on a weather-perfect weekend evening that had drawn hundreds to the area, igniting panic and sending people screaming and scrambling for cover.

Here’s what we know and don’t know.

What happened?

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, at least 14 people were shot in the area of Second and South Streets and three of them died, police said.

A police commander said officers first heard numerous gunshots near Second and South Streets and saw multiple shooters.

An officer fired at one of the shooters, who was still firing a gun into the crowd, said Inspector D.F. Pace. The shooter dropped the weapon, which Pace said had an extended magazine.

The investigation continues, with authorities expected to retrieve surveillance footage Sunday from nearby businesses that were closed at the time of the shooting.

Who were the victims?

Police did not release the identities of the shooting victims, saying only that two of the dead are a 25-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man.

The victims were taken to Pennsylvania Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where family and friends gathered outside Emergency Department entrances.

Who were the shooters?

Police have yet to identify the shooters, but confirm there was more than one person shooting into the crowd. Their motive is not known.

While a person believed to be a suspect was shot in the forearm, it was not clear if that person was shot by the officer.

Police recovered two semi-automatic handguns from the shooting scene and had multiple blocks of South Street shut down well past midnight.

Were there other shootings in the area?

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone reportedly fired multiple shots at Fourth and South Streets. Officers at the scene found nearly 50 pieces of ballistic evidence that spanned several blocks. It was not clear if that incident was related to Saturday’s shooting.